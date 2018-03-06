EPIC has announced the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. They are Professor Woodrow Hartzog, Dr. Rush D. Holt, Len Kennedy, and Roger McNamee. The EPIC Advisory Board is a distinguished group of experts in law, technology, and public policy who contribute to EPIC’s work on privacy and civil liberties. The publication of the EPIC Advisory Board members are available at the EPIC Bookstore. Dr. Whitfield Diffie, Professor Harry Lewis, and Professor Jennifer Daskal recently joined the EPIC Board of Directors. The 2018 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be presented on June 6, 2018 at the National Press Club. Press Release.