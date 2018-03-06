EPIC Names New Advisory Board Members

EPIC has announced the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. They are Professor Woodrow Hartzog, Dr. Rush D. Holt, Len Kennedy, and Roger McNamee. The EPIC Advisory Board is a distinguished group of experts in law, technology, and public policy who contribute to EPIC’s work on privacy and civil liberties. The publication of the EPIC Advisory Board members are available at the EPIC Bookstore. Dr. Whitfield Diffie, Professor Harry Lewis, and Professor Jennifer Daskal recently joined the EPIC Board of Directors. The 2018 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be presented on June 6, 2018 at the National Press Club. Press Release.

March 6, 2018| Share:

« EPIC to Congress: Examine "Connected Devices," Safeguard Consumer Privacy | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »