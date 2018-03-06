EPIC to Congress: Examine "Connected Devices," Safeguard Consumer Privacy

EPIC sent a statement to a House Committee on Energy and Commerce in advance of a hearing on the NTIA, a key technology policy agency. EPIC warned that "American consumers face unprecedented privacy and security threats," citing both data breaches and "always on" devices that record users' private conversations. EPIC said that Congress and the NTIA should establish protections that minimize the collection of personal data and promote security for Internet-connected devices. EPIC warned of growing risks to consumer safety and public safety. EPIC has testified before Congress, litigated cases, and filed complaints with the FTC regarding connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.

