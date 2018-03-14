Today the Federal Election Commission voted unanimously, at a public meeting, to publish a proposed rule concerning transparency requirements for online political ads. The FEC noted EPIC's comments—arguing that internet companies should be held to the same standard as broadcast companies—in its proposal. The FEC will publish the proposal in the Federal Register, accept comments from the public, and then hold a public hearing on June 27, 2018. After Russian interference in the 2016 election, EPIC launched the Democracy and Cybersecurity Project to preserve the integrity of elections and democratic institutions. In comments to the FEC in November 2017, EPIC explained the "need to protect democratic institutions from foreign adversaries has never been greater...To help ensure the integrity of U.S. elections, the Federal Election Commission should not exempt technology companies from notification requirements for Internet communications."