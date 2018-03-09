data protection international privacy
International Privacy Experts Adopt Privacy Recommendations for Web Registration
The International Working Group on Data Protection has adopted new recommendations to enhance the privacy of website registration data. The Berlin-based Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts who assess emerging privacy challenges. The "Working Paper on Privacy and Data Protection Issues with Regard to Registrant data and the WHOIS Directory" highlights privacy risks of the current registration system. When registering a new website with ICANN, the personal data of website owners is published in a widely accessible database. The Working Group recommends limitations on disclosure consistent with the purpose of registration - to provide limited contact information to resolve technical concerns. Registration data is also subject to the GDPR. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.