Today Rep. Lieu (D-CA) introduced two bills to safeguard consumer data: the "Protecting Consumer Information Act of 2018" and the "Ending Forced Arbitration for Victims of Data Breaches Act." The first bill will expand the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement authority over credit reporting agencies, while allowing state attorneys general to also bring enforcement actions. The second bill will prohibit entities from enforcing mandatory arbitrary clauses—which prohibit consumers from filing lawsuits—in data breach cases. In a press release announcing the legislation, Rep. Lieu said, "these bills forge a path forward that can both prevent future breaches and ensure victims can seek due process when they occur." Rep. Lieu's announcement came the same day that Equifax disclosed an addition 2.4 million people were impacted by last year's data breach, bringing the total to approximately 148 million people. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg recently testified before Congress to call for comprehensive privacy legislation and the creation of a federal data protection agency.