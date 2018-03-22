Democracy and Cybersecurity EPIC v. FBI Russia
Senator Feinstein Calls for Transparency on Russian Election Interference
At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Election Security this week. Senator Diane Feinstein said “America is the victim and America has to know what’s wrong. And if there are states that have been attacked, America should know that.” In a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit EPIC v. FBI, EPIC obtained the FBI notification procedures that would have applied during the 2016 Presidential election. The documents state that “[b]ecause timely victim notification has the potential to completely mitigate ongoing and future intrusions and can mitigate the damage of past attacks while increasing the potential for the collection of actionable intelligence, CyD’s policy regarding victim notification is designed to strongly favor victim notification.” However, the FBI did not follow this procedure following cyber attacks on the DNC and RNC during the 2016 Presidential Election. In early 2017, EPIC launched the Project on Democracy and Cybersecurity. EPIC is currently pursuing several additional FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election, EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).