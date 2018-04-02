EPIC has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against AccuWeather for deceptively tracking the location of subscribers who downloaded the company’s app. In papers filed in the District of Columbia, EPIC charged that AccuWeather tracked consumers even when they expressly opted out of location tracking. EPIC also charged that AccuWeather failed to disclose that it transferred location data to third-party advertisers. EPIC alleges that these practices violate the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act. EPIC has long advocated for the privacy of location data. EPIC filed a “friend of the court” brief with the US Supreme Court in a case concerning police surveillance and a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission concerning Uber’s tracking of subscribers. EPIC also opposed Apple’s tracking of iPhone users. EPIC also maintains detailed webpages on location privacy.