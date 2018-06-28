EPIC has submitted comments to the UK Data Protection Authority on implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation. EPIC urged the UK privacy agency to (1) promote transparency of enforcement proceedings, (2) increase scrutiny of mergers concerning personal data, and (3) encourage cooperation with the US FTC. EPIC said that international cooperation is necessary to hold companies accountable. Yesterday, EPIC and several consumer groups urged the FTC to investigate Facebook and Google's deceptive consent practices that violate both US and UK law. Last year, EPIC made similar recommendations on the FTC 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.