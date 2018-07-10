Carpenter location privacy smartphones stingray
Congress Asks Google, Apple About Smartphone Data Collection
Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee have sent letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Larry Page seeking information about the data collection capabilities of smartphones. Prompted by recent privacy scandals, the representatives asked Google and Apple whether their devices track users' location even when location services are disabled or record users' private conversations without a "trigger" word. The issue of smartphones and privacy has generated widespread attention following the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Carpenter v. U.S. that the Fourth Amendment protects location records generated by mobile phones. EPIC recently advised Congress to strengthen privacy protections for mobile location data in response to the Supreme Court's ruling.