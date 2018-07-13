Russian intelligence officers hacked the website of a political organization in 2016 and stole personal data on more than 500,000 voters, according to a new indictment from the Special Counsel's Office. The stolen data included "names, addresses, partial social security numbers, dates of birth and driver's license numbers." In January 2017, EPIC sued the FBI for information about the agency's failure to respond to foreign cyber attacks on the DNC and the RNC. EPIC eventually obtained the victim notification procedures that would have applied during the 2016 Presidential election, but which the FBI failed to follow. Almost 18 months have passed since the filing of EPIC v. FBI and the first criminal indictments.