Through a Freedom of Information Act request to the National Science Foundation, EPIC has obtained communications between the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the NSF about the White House's Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. The Committee was announced earlier this year at the White House Artificial Intelligence Summit. In an e-mail Michael Kratsios, Deputy Assistant to the President for Technology Policy, stated that the summit was "well received by industry and academia" but makes no mention of the absence of public participation. The Committee's inaugural meeting in May was held in secret, and the OSTP has still not announced a plan for public participation. EPIC and leading scientific organizations, including AAAS, ACM, and IEEE, and technology experts petitioned the OSTP to solicit public comments on artificial intelligence policy. EPIC again argued for public participation in US AI policy in a recent statement to the Senate Commerce Committee.