EPIC has advised the FTC on algorithmic decision tools, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics for the hearings on "Competition and Consumer Protection in the 21st Century." In the comments, EPIC urged the FTC to (1) prohibit unfair and deceptive algorithms, (2) seek legislative authority for "algorithmic transparency" to establish consumer protection in automated decision-making, (3) provide guidance on the ethical design and implementation of algorithms, and (4) make public the "Universal Tennis Rating" algorithm that secretly scores young athletes. Calling on the Commission to act on EPIC's repeated complaints on the proprietary algorithm that poses risks to children's privacy, EPIC said: "secret algorithms are unfair and deceptive," conceal bias, and deprive consumers of opportunities in the marketplace. EPIC champions "Algorithmic Transparency", and has advised Congress that algorithmic transparency is necessary for fairness and accountability.