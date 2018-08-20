The White House confirmed Monday that it has destroyed the state voter data unlawfully collected by the Presidential Election Commission. Responding to a court order in EPIC v. Commission the White House stated that the voter data is now "entirely deleted and unrecoverable." The deletion of the voter data is the outcome EPIC sought in its case, which challenged the Commission's failure to conduct a required Privacy Impact Assessment before collecting personal data. As a result of EPIC's lawsuit in July 2017, the Commission suspended data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, and deleted state voter data that was illegally obtained. The Commission was disbanded in January 2018.