In comments to the Office of Management and Budget, EPIC opposed changes to FOIA regulations that would create obstacles to those seeking access to public information. EPIC urged the agency to remove changes that would delay FOIA requests, increase request costs, and reduce agency accountability. The proposed rules also conflict with the federal law and cases that favor disclosure over withholding. EPIC routinely comments on agency proposals that affect the rights of FOIA requestors. Several agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and the Defense Logistics Agency have adopted EPIC's recommendations on proposed FOIA rule changes.