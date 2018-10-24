The National Archives has found hundreds of e-mails about Justice Kavanaugh's role in controversial White House surveillance programs, including warrantless wiretapping and passenger profiling. Following EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the agency found hundreds of Kavanaugh email messages about the wiretapping program from 2003. Kavanaugh also exchanged 95 e-mail messages about the controversial renewal in 2004, which the Attorney General and FBI Director opposed. There are also 573 Kavanaugh email messages about "Lichtblau" and "Risen" prior to the New York Times expose on the warrantless wiretapping program. The National Archives also found more than 8,000 e-mails that Kavanaugh sent or received about passenger profiling programs. Prior to the nomination hearing, EPIC warned that Kavanaugh, both as a White House legal advisor and then as a federal appellate judge, showed little regard for the constitutional privacy rights of Americans.