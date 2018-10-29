EPIC Urges NSF to Establish Universal Guidelines as Basis for US AI Policy
Following a petition from EPIC and leading scientific societies requesting the opportunity for public comment on national policies for Artificial Intelligence, EPIC submitted comments urging the National Science Foundation to adopt the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, and to promote and enforce the UGAI across funding, research, and deployment of US AI systems. Over 200 experts and 50 organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. The Guidelines outline rights to transparency and human determination, obligations for identification, fairness, accountability, validity, data quality, public safety, cybersecurity, termination, and prohibitions on secret profiling and unitary scoring. EPIC said that UGAI should shape the National AI Strategic Plan for the United States.