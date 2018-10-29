EPIC Urges NSF to Establish Universal Guidelines as Basis for US AI Policy

Following a petition from EPIC and leading scientific societies requesting the opportunity for public comment on national policies for Artificial Intelligence, EPIC submitted comments urging the National Science Foundation to adopt the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, and to promote and enforce the UGAI across funding, research, and deployment of US AI systems. Over 200 experts and 50 organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. The Guidelines outline rights to transparency and human determination, obligations for identification, fairness, accountability, validity, data quality, public safety, cybersecurity, termination, and prohibitions on secret profiling and unitary scoring. EPIC said that UGAI should shape the National AI Strategic Plan for the United States.

October 29, 2018| Share:

« Rotenberg Addresses Role of Civil Society, Ethics at Commissioner's Conference | Main | Federal Trade Commission Approves Settlement with Uber »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

Universal Guidelines for AI

UGAI image

EPIC is gathering support for the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence, which aim to inform and improve the design and use of AI.

Learn more »

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »