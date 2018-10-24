Professor Allen Backs AI Universal Guidelines at Press Event in Brussels

Professor Anita Allen expressed support for the Universal Guidelines for AI at a press conference in Brussels. Allen called attention to the fairness, transparency, and accountability guidelines as foundational ethical principles. More than 220 experts and NGOs have endorsed the UGAI. Allen also called for a comprehensive privacy law in the US, noting that US law is "outdated." Allen spoke on a panel with Tristan Harris, Elizabeth Denham, Tim Berners Lee, and Pascale Fung, organized by the European Data Protection Supervisor.

