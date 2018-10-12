The Senate last night confirmed Advisory Board Member Ed Felten to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. Professor Felten is a former Chief Technology Officer for the FTC and former Deputy White House Science Advisor. Felten's confirmation, along with two others, establishes a quorum for the long dormant agency but still leaves key nominees pending. EPIC and others have urged the Senate to fill the vacant PCLOB seats. EPIC helped establish the PCLOB. In 2003 EPIC testified before the 9-11 Commission and urged the creation of an independent privacy agency to oversee the surveillance powers established after 9/11. EPIC also set out priorities for the PCLOB and spoke at the first meeting of the Oversight Board in 2013. In 2016, EPIC awarded former PCLOB Board Member Judge Patricia Wald with the Champion of Freedom Award.