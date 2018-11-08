In comments to the Department of Health and Human Services, EPIC urged the agency to abandon a policy of transferring background check data from potential sponsors of unaccompanied children to the DHS. According to reports, children are kept in detention centers for extended periods due to a policy which places sponsors and household members at risk of deportation. The proposed rule also conflicts with a Privacy Impact Assessment, which fails to assess this risk. EPIC had previously warned Congress about the misuse of immigrant data by the DHS.