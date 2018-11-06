In comments to the Department of Health and Human Services, EPIC urged the agency to abandon a policy of transferring background check information from potential sponsors of unaccompanied children to the DHS. According to reports, children are kept in detention centers for extended periods due to this policy which places sponsors and household members at risk of deportation. The proposed rule also conflicts with HHS's Privacy Impact Assessment, which fails to assess this risk. EPIC had previously warned Congress about the misuse of immigrant data by the DHS.