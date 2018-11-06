EPIC Urges Agencies to Abandon Data Practices that Extend Detention of Children

In comments to the Department of Health and Human Services, EPIC urged the agency to abandon a policy of transferring background check information from potential sponsors of unaccompanied children to the DHS. According to reports, children are kept in detention centers for extended periods due to this policy which places sponsors and household members at risk of deportation. The proposed rule also conflicts with HHS's Privacy Impact Assessment, which fails to assess this risk. EPIC had previously warned Congress about the misuse of immigrant data by the DHS.

November 6, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Seeks Special Counsel Reports on Russian Election Interference | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »