In advance of a hearing for commissioners to the Election Assistance Commission, EPIC submitted a statement to the Senate Rules Committee stressing the importance of strong election security standards. EPIC noted growing threats to election security and voting integrity. EPIC said the Commission should finalize the Voluntary Voting Systems Guidelines, the technical guidelines for voting systems' security. EPIC also cited the recent report of the National Academies of Science "Securing the Vote: Protecting American Democracy (2018)," which concluded that "all U.S. elections should use paper ballots by the 2020 presidential election." The National Academies also advised against Internet voting.