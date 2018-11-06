The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered additional briefing in Frank v. Gaos, a case about a controversial class action settlement. Plaintiffs alleged that Google disclosed search histories to third parties in violation of various privacy laws, but settled the case with no change in business practice and no benefit to class members. Now the Supreme Court has ordered supplemental briefs to determine whether any named plaintiff has standing to pursue the dispute. EPIC filed an amicus brief about the settlement, arguing that the "proposed settlement is bad for consumers and does nothing to change Google's business practices." EPIC and several consumer privacy organizations objected to the original settlement on three separate occasions. EPIC has filed many briefs on standing in consumer privacy cases.