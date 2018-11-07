The UK Information Commissioner released a report on the misuse of personal data in the Brexit vote. The investigation "uncovered a disturbing disregard for voters' personal privacy" and found that the Leave.EU campaign and Cambridge Analytica both improperly harvested personal data. The Commissioner's office will fine the Leave.EU campaign and would fine Cambridge Analytica if the firm were not already in bankruptcy proceedings. The UK report proposes a code of practice for the use of personal data in political campaigns. Earlier this year, EPIC and a coalition of consumer groups urged the FTC to investigate the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica matter. In March, the FTC said it would investigate the matter, but there is still no report, no findings and no fine. In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the FTC has released agency emails about the 2011 Facebook Consent Order.