On December 10th, EPIC celebrates Human Rights Day, which commemorates the United Nations adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the most widely translated text in the world. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the UDHR, which was adopted on December 10, 1948. EPIC has called for the fundamental right to privacy (Article 12 of the UDHR) to be reaffirmed in the digital age. Article 12 states "No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks." NGOs and Privacy experts have also expressed support for the Madrid Declaration, a substantial document that promotes international instruments for privacy protection, identifies new challenges, and calls for concrete actions. The complete text of the UDHR can be found in the 2018 EPIC Privacy Law Sourcebook, available at the EPIC Bookstore.