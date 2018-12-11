EPIC to Congress: Federal Agency Making Up the Rules for Facial Recognition Screening

EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee for an oversight hearing of Customs and Border Protection. EPIC cited frequent changes CBP has made to the opt-out procedures for the biometric entry/exit program. "Without legal authority or the opportunity for public comment, CBP is making up the rules as it rolls out the program," EPIC said. EPIC urged the Committee to suspend the screening program until privacy safeguards and meaningful opt-out procedures are established. Last week, EPIC warned Customs and Border Protection about facial recognition technology and urged the DHS Privacy committee to end the program.

December 11, 2018

