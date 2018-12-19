EPIC has asked Congress to obtain the public release of President Trump's tax returns. As EPIC explained, "By custom and tradition, candidates for the Presidency have routinely made available to the public their personal tax returns to ensure that there are no conflicts of interest that might jeopardize the public trust." EPIC's request to Congress follows the decision in EPIC v. IRS, a Freedom of Information Act case for the release of the tax returns. EPIC filed the case after President Trump falsely tweeted that "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING." EPIC continues to seek the President's business tax records in EPIC v. IRS II.