President Obama has sanctioned the Russian government for interference with the 2016 Presidential election. Obama stated, "These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior." Throughout this year, EPIC pursued a campaign in support of data protection, contending that it was "the most important, least well understood issue" of the 2016 election. EPIC specifically warned that online voting systems were vulnerable to cyber attack. EPIC recently filed an expedited FOIA request with the FBI, seeking to determine why the agency was slow to respond to the attack on US democratic institutions by a foreign government.