EPIC has sent a statement to the House Judiciary Committee in advance of the hearing on "Lawsuit Abuse and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act." The telemarketing law bars telemarketers and robocallers from contacting consumers by phone fax, or text without prior consent. EPIC acknowledged that class action settlements often fail to provide direct financial benefits to consumers, but explained that "TCPA cases are among the most effective privacy class actions because they typically require companies to change their business practices to comply with the law." Last year, EPIC filed an amicus brief in support of TCPA protections for consumers. EPIC has also testified before Congress about the telemarketing law and submitted many comments concerning its implementation.