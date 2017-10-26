A Presidential Memorandum on "Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program" seeks to promote local state involvement in "development and enforcement" of Federal regulations as well as "inform the development of future Federal guidelines and regulatory decisions" on drone operations nationwide. As the FAA has failed to establish national standards for privacy, many local governments have passed laws to regulate the use of drones. According to the National Conference on Site Legislation, at least 38 states are considering legislation related to drones in the 2017 legislative session. In 2016, EPIC renewed its suit against the FAA, arguing the agency failed to protect the public from aerial surveillance. EPIC v. FAA is currently before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Argument will likely take place this fall.