EPIC sent a statement to a House Committee on Transportation ahead of a hearing on drone deployment in the United States. EPIC said that "privacy rules and identification requirements" are vital for the safe integration of commercial drones in the national air space. EPIC explained that the FAA has failed to establish necessary safeguards and has purposefully ignored privacy and public safety risks. In 2015, EPIC sued the FAA, arguing that the agency failed to comply with a Congressional mandate and a petition from leading experts. EPIC also told Congress that the FAA has excluded privacy experts from the agency task force on drone policy. In October 2017, CNN reported the first drone strike on a commercial aircraft.