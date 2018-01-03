The Federal Trade Commission has given final approval to a settlement with Lenovo over its practice of pre-installing adware onto consumers' laptops. The complaint alleged that the adware transmitted consumers' personal information to third parties and made consumer' laptops vulnerable to cyberattacks. The settlement prohibits Lenovo from misrepresenting any pre-installed software, but imposes no fines and allows Lenovo to continue pre-installing adware onto consumers' laptops. EPIC has routinely urged the FTC to strengthen its privacy settlements, and recently emphasized the need for the FTC to step up its data protection in comments on the FTC's five-year strategic plan.