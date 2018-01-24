EPIC submitted a statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee in advance of a hearing on "Global Challenges and U.S. National Security Strategy." Last year, the White House released a National Security Strategy report that laid out the administration's goals. EPIC supports many of the goals stated in the report, including enhanced cybersecurity, support for democratic institutions, and protection of human rights. EPIC wrote to the committee to seek assurances that those goals will remain priorities for this administration. EPIC also said "perhaps it is a firewall and not a border wall that the United States needs to safeguard our national interests at this moment in time."