The Department of Commerce announced that the 2020 census will include a question on citizenship status. The decennial census has not included a citizenship question since 1950. Critics argue that the question will result in unreliable data collection and skew census results. Senator Menendez (D-NJ) has introduced S. 2580, a bill that would prohibit the census from including a citizenship question. Last week EPIC submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents on the Department's consideration of the many complicated issues related to the question. The census raises significant privacy risks. EPIC previously obtained documents which revealed that the Census Bureau transferred the personal data of Muslim Americans to DHS after 9-11.