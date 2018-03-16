D.C. Circuit Affirms "Consent" Protection in FCC Robocall Rule

A federal appeals court ruled today in a closely watched case concerning robocalls. The rule under review in ACA International v. FCC concerned the FCC's regulations for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. EPIC filed a friend of the court brief in the case in support of the FCC regulations. EPIC said that companies "seeking to engage in privacy-invading business practices" bear "the burden of proving consent." The court agreed that consumers could withdraw consent by all "reasonable means." However, the court vacated other aspects of the rule, including the definition of automated telephone dialing system and proposed procedures for calls to reassigned numbers.

