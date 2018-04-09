EPIC has provided a comprehensive report explaining the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy for the 63rd meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection. The Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts from around the world who work together to address emerging privacy challenges. The EPIC 2018 report details the CLOUD Act, the FTC's failure to enforce its legal judgment against Facebook, the ongoing investigation of the Russian interference in the 2016 election, federal nominees to the FTC and PCLOB, recent legislative proposals on Artificial Intelligence, and more. The 64th meeting of the IWG will take place in Queenstown, New Zealand on November 29-30. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.