Following EPIC Petition, National Science Foundation Seeks Public Comment on AI Policy
The National Science Foundation has announced that it is seeking public comment on US policy for artificial intelligence The decision follows a petition by EPIC, leading scientific organizations including AAAS, ACM, FAS, and IEEE, and nearly 100 experts calling for public participation in the work of the White House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. In May, the White House held a secret meeting with government agencies and federal officials. Several key AI challenges, such as accountability, transparency, ethics, and fairness, were ignored. EPIC recently urged the Senate Commerce Committee to ensure public participation in U.S. AI policy. In a FOIA request, EPIC obtained communications between the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation. Last month EPIC urged the Senate Commerce Committee to ensure public participation in US AI policy. And EPIC is hosting a Public Voice conference in Brussels on "AI, Ethics, and Fundamental Rights." Comments on US AI policy are due to NSF by October 26.