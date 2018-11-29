EPIC has provided a comprehensive report explaining the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy for the 64th meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection, held this year in Queenstown, New Zealand. The Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts from around the world who review emerging privacy challenges. The EPIC 2018 report details the NTIA's proposed U.S. consumer privacy framework, the confirmation of three members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the announcement of the Universal Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence, and more. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.