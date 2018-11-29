EPIC Provides U.S. Report for Privacy Experts Meeting

EPIC has provided a comprehensive report explaining the latest developments in U.S. privacy law and policy for the 64th meeting of the International Working Group on Data Protection, held this year in Queenstown, New Zealand. The Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts from around the world who review emerging privacy challenges. The EPIC 2018 report details the NTIA's proposed U.S. consumer privacy framework, the confirmation of three members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the announcement of the Universal Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence, and more. In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.

November 29, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Urges Congress to Examine Surveillance at the Border | Main | DHS Privacy Office Releases 2017 Data Mining Report »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World

Click Here to Kill Everybody: Security and Survival in a Hyper-connected World
Bruce Schneier

Other EPIC Books »