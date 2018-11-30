EPIC to Senators: Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence Are a Model Policy

In a statement to a Senate committee focused on technology and privacy, EPIC urged Senators to implement the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence in US law. The Guidelines maximize the benefits of AI, minimize the risk, and ensure the protection of human rights. More than 200 experts and 50 organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have endorsed the Universal Guidelines. EPIC also expressed concern about the secrecy surrounding the Senate workshops on AI. In a petition earlier this year, EPIC and leading scientific organizations, including AAAS, ACM and IEEE, and nearly 100 experts urged the White House to solicit public comments on AI policy. EPIC told the Senate committee that the Senate must also ensure a public process for developing AI policy. EPIC has pursued several criminal justice FOIA cases, and FTC consumer complaints to promote transparency and accountability for AI decisionmaking. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency.

