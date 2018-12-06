In a statement this week, Senator Markey said he would not permit legislation on self-driving cars to proceed until the bill created meaningful "safety, cybersecurity, and privacy protections" for consumers. In January, EPIC wrote to the Senate that industry self-regulation has not been effective and that "national minimum standards for safety and privacy are needed to ensure the safe deployment of connected vehicles." EPIC has long supported baseline protections in self-driving vehicles. EPIC has appeared before Congress, written to federal agencies, and provided amicus briefs about the privacy and security risk of autonomous vehicles. In comments to the European Commission this week, EPIC identified several key concerns related to connected cars.