In advance of a hearing concerning the Office of Science and Technology Policy, EPIC said that OSTP should ensure public participation in the development of AI policy. EPIC told the Senate Commerce Committee that Congress must also implement oversight mechanisms for the use of AI. EPIC said that Congress should require algorithmic transparency, particularly for government systems that involve the processing of personal data. In a recent petition to OSTP, EPIC, leading scientific organizations, including AAAS, ACM and IEEE, and nearly 100 experts urged the White House to solicit public comments on artificial intelligence policy. EPIC has pursued several criminal justice FOIA cases, and FTC consumer complaints to promote transparency and accountability. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency.