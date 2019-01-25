Public Voice Urges World Economic Forum to Adopt Universal Guidelines for AI
This week, The Public Voice urged participants at Davos to adopt the Universal Guidelines for AI to protect human rights, and to ensure access, inclusion, and equity for global citizens. Leaders of the World Economic Forum launched the 2019 Davos conference this week, with several events on privacy and AI to develop technology policies that are "underpinned by the necessary ethical principles and values-based framework." In opening remarks, Klaus Schwab said the 4th Industrial Revolution demands human-centered, inclusive, and sustainable solutions. @ThePublicVoice urged adoption of the UGAI principles to reduce bias in decision-making algorithms, ensure digital globalization is inclusive, create human-centered evidence-based policy, promote safety in AI deployment in national security uses, and rebuild trust in institutions.