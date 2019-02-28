The attorney general of California has unveiled legislation that would strengthen the California Consumer Privacy Act. The new bill would enable consumers to enforce their rights in court. The proposal comes as California seeks to implement the Consumer Privacy Act. In testimony for the US Congress, EPIC has explained that the “most effective way to improve data security is to establish a private right of action.” At present, there are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of substantial privacy complaints pending before the Federal Trade Commission. The EPIC State Policy Project monitors privacy bills nationwide.