California AG Proposes Stronger Enforcement for State Privacy Law

The attorney general of California has unveiled legislation that would strengthen the California Consumer Privacy Act. The new bill would enable consumers to enforce their rights in court. The proposal comes as California seeks to implement the Consumer Privacy Act. In testimony for the US Congress, EPIC has explained that the “most effective way to improve data security is to establish a private right of action.” At present, there are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of substantial privacy complaints pending before the Federal Trade Commission. The EPIC State Policy Project monitors privacy bills nationwide.

February 28, 2019| Share:

« Representatives Lawrence and Khana Introduce Resolution on AI Policy | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

EPIC Bookstore

The Curse of Bigness

The Curse of Bigness
Tim Wu

Other EPIC Books »