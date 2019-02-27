TikTok settled with the FTC for $5.7 million over allegations that the Chinese video app company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The FTC complaint alleges that TikTok violated COPPA by collecting personal information from kids without parental consent. The $5.7 million fine is the Commission's largest COPPA penalty. The Commission's vote was unanimous. EPIC helped enact the children online privacy law and regularly submits comments to the FTC on children's privacy issues.