Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) have introduced a Congressional resolution calling for guidelines for the ethical development of artificial intelligence. The Ethical AI resolution sets out core principles, including transparency, accountability, fairness, privacy protection, public engagement, education, and safety. EPIC has proposed similar principles, the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for AI legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. EPIC previously urged lawmakers to appoint AI Commission members who support the Universal Guidelines.