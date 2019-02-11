President Trump today signed an executive order on Artificial Intelligence that leaves many questions unanswered. EPIC has urged both the White House and Congress to ensure public input on AI policy. EPIC has also proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for AI legislation to reduce bias in decision-making algorithms, ensure digital globalization is inclusive, create human-centered evidence-based policy, promote safety in AI deployment in national security uses, and rebuild trust in institutions. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries.