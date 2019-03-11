Prior to a hearing on "GDPR & CCPA: Opt-ins, Consumer Control, and the Impact on Competition and Innovation," EPIC has sent a letter and related materials to the Senate Judiciary Committee advising on federal privacylegislation. EPIC Executive Director Marc Rotenberg recently wrote in the New York Times, "There is still much that Congress can do to strengthen privacy protections for Americans. Enacting federal baseline legislation and establishing a data protection agency would be a good start." EPIC also sent the Committee EPIC commentaries from the Financial Times, Techonomy, the OECD Observer, and the Harvard International Review.