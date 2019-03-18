EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Federal Trade Commission seeking all pending complaints. As a result of the extensive work of consumer organizations, the Commission issued a consent order against Facebook in 2011 barring the company from making any future misrepresentations about the privacy and security of a user's personal information. But the FTC has failed to issue any fines or declare any of Facebook's actions, including the Cambridge Analytical scandal, a violation of the consent order. The FTC has also not published the number of pending consumer complaints against Facebook. With the one-year deadline of the reopening of the Facebook investigation approaching, EPIC has launched the campaign #EnforceTheOrder.