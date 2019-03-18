Cambridge Analytica Facebook FOIA FTC
EPIC Seeks from FTC All Consumer Complaints about Facebook
EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Federal Trade Commission seeking all pending complaints. As a result of the extensive work of consumer organizations, the Commission issued a consent order against Facebook in 2011 barring the company from making any future misrepresentations about the privacy and security of a user's personal information. But the FTC has failed to issue any fines or declare any of Facebook's actions, including the Cambridge Analytical scandal, a violation of the consent order. The FTC has also not published the number of pending consumer complaints against Facebook. With the one-year deadline of the reopening of the Facebook investigation approaching, EPIC has launched the campaign #EnforceTheOrder.