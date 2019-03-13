EPIC to Congress: FOIA Works

In advance of a hearing on the Freedom of Information Act, EPIC highlighted several recent open government cases. EPIC told the Committee about documents EPIC obtained through FOIA requests and litigation, including documents EPIC obtained, widely reported this week, about the plan to expand facial recognition at US airports. EPIC also described records obtained from the Federal Trade Commission about the agency's failure to enforce the consent order against Facebook. And EPIC described the open government case against the IRS seeking the release of President Trump's tax returns. Since 2001, EPIC has published an annual FOIA gallery in honor of Sunshine Week.

