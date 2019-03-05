EPIC to Congress: Require Algorithmic Transparency To Prevent Discriminatory Profiling

Prior to a hearing on "Inclusion in Tech: How Diversity Benefits All Americans," EPIC has sent a statement to a House committee. EPIC said that "algorithmic transparency" could reduce bias and help ensure fairness in automated decisionmaking. EPIC proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for federal legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. EPIC, Color of Change, the Open Markets Institute, and others have also urged the FTC to require Facebook to reform is hiring practices. "If the company wishes to connect the world," EPIC and the groups wrote, "it must also be prepared to reflect the world in all of its decision-making."

