Senators Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have introduced legislation to update the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The bill bans internet companies from collecting personal or location information from children under 13 without parental consent and from teens ages 13-15 without the user's consent. EPIC testified before Congress in support of the original children's privacy law and backed the 2013 regulations that updated the law. EPIC recently submitted comments in support of the FTC's proposed extension of the information collection requirements for COPPA, but said the law "would be more effective if the FTC established new limits on how firms can collect and use children's data."